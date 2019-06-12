Motocaddy Increases Customer Cashback In New Trolley Trade-In Promotion

Following last year’s successful trolley trade-in promotion, Motocaddy, the world’s top-selling trolley brand, is providing retailers with another sales boost this summer by increasing the amount of cashback on offer to golfers who trade their old electric trolley for a newer model.

Between now and the end of July, golfers who purchase a new Motocaddy electric trolley with an Extended range Lithium battery can claim a £60 cashback and those purchasing a Standard range Lithium option can claim £50 cashback when they trade-in any brand of electric trolley – any model, age or condition (working or not).

“Last year’s promotion was the first of it’s kind in the industry and speaking with our retailers and seeing the results, it was a tremendous success,” said Motocaddy Marketing Manager, Oliver Churcher. “The promotion is really popular with our retailers, as they can focus on selling the trolley and we take care of the rest, plus cover the full collection and cashback cost,” he added.

Motocaddy will also ensure that the old trolley is responsibly recycled by its specialist electronics recycling partner, rather than damage the environment by going to landfill or find its way back into the market as a refurbished trolley.

Following the purchase of a new Motocaddy Lithium trolley of their choice, golfers can claim up to £60 cashback by registering the warranty on the brand’s website and submitting a trade-in claim. Once the claim has been verified, a free shipping label is emailed to the customer, so the old trolley can be dropped off at one of more than 3,000 UPS Access Points across the United Kingdom.

When the old trolley has been received, Motocaddy will then transfer the qualifying cashback payment directly into the customer’s bank account.

“We know that electric trolleys are lasting longer than ever, so there are lots of golfers using very old electric trolleys and we’re confident that this offer will help to get rusty old trolleys off the course and replaced with shiny new ones,” said Oliver. “Of the trolleys traded-in during last year’s promotion, over one in four (28%) were more than a decade old, while half were between 5-10 years old and one in five (20%) aged between two and five years,” he added.

The innovative promotion is being backed by a major marketing campaign featuring extensive point of sale material, email campaigns and prominent consumer advertising in both print and digital media, plus featuring across Motocaddy’s social media platforms.

Involvement in the promotion is restricted to the United Kingdom mainland and excludes Northern Ireland, Scottish Isles, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

Customers wanting to take advantage of the trolley trade-in promotion must be a UK resident. The promotion runs until Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

For more information on the Motocaddy Trolley Trade-in promotion and to view the full terms and conditions, please visit www.motocaddy.com/trade-in