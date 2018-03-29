Motocaddy Confirms Record Trolley Pre-Orders

Despite one of the harshest winters on record to affect golf courses across the UK and Ireland, Motocaddy has announced record pre-orders of its comprehensive new range, reflecting the trust and support shown from retail partners.

The phenomenal response has resulted in the average pre-order value being up by more than 22% from last year, with the full trolley range, including electric and push models, increasing by over 15% overall.

“The numbers represent the level of commitment shown from our retail partners and how Motocaddy is seen as the ‘one-stop’ shop for all trolley related purchases in the industry,” said Sales Director, Neil Parker. “The strong performance across all categories reflects the trust shown in the brand as a ‘full-range’ supplier, saving them time and boosting revenue,” he added.

The record trolley sell-in has been aided by an overwhelming trade response to the new M-Series electric trolley range, which has been sold into nearly every Motocaddy stockist. Motocaddy will pioneer the future direction of the compact folding market with the innovative new M-Series models, featuring simplified folding, modern styling and enhanced features.

“The new M-Series range has seen incredible sell-in numbers and stockists have been incredibly impressed by the modern styling and performance benefits,” added Parker. “The new M-Series range has been backed-up by our proven S-Series electric models and the comprehensive range of push trolleys. On top of that, we continue to be the UK’s biggest supplier of cart bags with sales almost double those of our nearest competitor,” he added.

The brand’s electric trolley range includes the world’s first ‘Smart Cart,’ the S5 CONNECT, which has sold nearly 50% more than its nearest competitor during its first year on sale and the award-winning S1 continues to be the most popular entry level model worldwide, both of which also come with Downhill Control options. The latest S3 PRO is bursting with performance-enhancing features and the S7 REMOTE – upgraded last year – boasts one of the most sophisticated guidance systems on the powered trolley market.

In addition, Motocaddy now has its biggest-ever push trolley range, including the industry’s first-ever GPS enabled model – the CUBE CONNECT; the easy to manoeuvre P360 featuring a 360˚ rotating front wheel; the fast-folding and lightweight P1, that can be folded up or down in one simple step; the top-selling compact-folding CUBE; and the ever-popular S1 Lite.

The Motocaddy trolley range is the biggest on the market with electric and push trolleys for every golfer at competitive price points. It also supplies more than 700 rental fleets across the UK and Ireland.

