Mizuno Appoints Carser Sports as Distributor For Spain

Mizuno has restructured and strengthened its EMEA Division by appointing Carser Sports to distribute its golf products in Spain from July 2017.

Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1906, Mizuno has long held an enviable industry- and tour-wide reputation for crafting the very finest irons on the market, whether the fabled MP players’ models or the more widely playable JPX Series in recent years.

The brand restructured its EMEA golf operation in October 2015, with Rob Jackson assuming the role of Head of Golf for Mizuno Golf EMEA. Now, Mizuno is looking to capitalise on recent record total EMEA golf sales following reaction to the three ground-breaking new JPX900 iron models and continued growth in custom sales, by strengthening its operation in Spain.

Since the Mizuno European Golf Division became part of the EMEA Division, the brand has undertaken a strategic review of all key markets resulting in some operational restructuring and also the addition new distributors. With an established distribution network of other premium golf brands in the region plus a knowledgeable and experienced golf sales team, Carser Sports will assume the role of Mizuno golf distributor for Spain from 1st July 2017.

“We are delighted to welcome Carser Sports onboard as our new distributor for Spain” said Jackson. “We are looking forward to working with Sergi, Carlos and the team at Carser to help more golfers in Spain find out why nothing feels like a Mizuno.”

“Until we had the opportunity to work with a premium brand like Mizuno, we did not want to enter the hardware sector,” said Sergi Cots of Carser Sports. “Given the change that the golf industry is undergoing, we believe that we are entering the sector at the right time for the Spanish market and the opportunity to do this with brand such as Mizuno Golf was one that we could not afford to miss.”

Retailers in the region can contact Carser Sports on +34 93 363 53 97, via email info@carsersports.com or at www.carsersports.com.

Mizuno golf.mizunoeurope.com

