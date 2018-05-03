Machynys and Co.Sligo Partner With American Golf

American Golf has announced the launch of its retail partnerships with two of the most highly regarded links venues in Wales and Ireland, Machynys and Co. Sligo.

The announcement of partnerships with these two ‘bucket list’ golfing venues emphasises American Golf’s commitment to expanding its on course partnership programme in 2018. Machynys and Co.Sligo add to the line-up of full length courses, short courses and driving ranges that have chosen to partner with American Golf and shows that any on course venue can reap the rewards of a retail partnership with American Golf.

Upon the opening of the retail venue at Co. Sligo, General Manager David O’Donovan commented, “The Club is delighted to have American Golf as a partner for the provision of golf retail and professional services at our Club. In 2019 County Sligo celebrates our 125th anniversary since our foundation; we are a club steeped in history and tradition. We continue to strive to be the best at what we do and the partnership with American Golf is a quantum step forward in being the best. The combination of our world class Golf Links and a world class retail experience will attract members and visitors to Rosses Point. On behalf of our Captain Joe Keyes, our Lady Captain Michelle McGarraghy, and all our members we wish American Golf every success.”

Elliot Fleming, American Golf Head of New Business Development echoes O’Donovan’s sentiments as he explains how venues of any size can benefit from a retail partnership, “We’ve found that many courses just don’t have the time or the resources to invest in retail that are necessary to get it right. Venues like Co. Sligo and Machynys undoubtedly have some of the best golf facilities in the world. They have crafted their golfing offer with investment and expertise and that’s exactly what we do with a retail space. When we partner with a venue we make sure everything is in place to make it a success. We invest tens of thousands of pounds in re-fitting and re-stocking the shop, we provide staff education to ensure the team is working at its best, the existing PGA Pros can use their time to market their services and run lessons and we free up time and money for the course owners to invest in the facility. As everyone has more time to spend on their area of expertise customers get more out the venue and start spending more money on all of the services on offer.”

James Anderson, Chairman of Machynys Golf & Country Club, is in no doubt of the benefit that working with American Golf will bring both to the club and the membership and has been particularly impressed with the brand values that the American Golf team has brought to the partnership, as he explains, “Machynys Golf and Country Club is delighted to welcome American Golf to Machynys and to the Academy store at our driving range facility here. Our members and guests will benefit significantly from the enlarged range of hardware and soft goods brought to them by American Golf, who’s principles of quality and service are very similar to our own. We are very excited by this new partnership and the added benefits it brings to the club, our members and the general golfing public, whilst at the same time allowing us to concentrate on what we are best at on the golfing front. The American Golf store at Machynys will be offering the latest most up to date range of golf clubs and soft goods at the most competitive prices available from Europe’s top golf retailer, but with the added benefit of our 24 bay first class driving range and outstanding fitting bay.”

Any golf venue, from award winning 18 hole Championship courses through to modest driving ranges can benefit from working with American Golf. To find out whether American Golf would be a good fit at your venue contact elliot.fleming@americangolf.co.uk

AmericanGolf www.americangolf.co.uk

Machynys http://www.machynys.com/

Co.Sligo http://www.countysligogolfclub.ie/