Lightspeed Announces Acquisition of Chronogolf

Lightspeed POS Inc, a leading provider of software, solutions and support systems to over 49,000 small and medium-sized retail and restaurant locations worldwide, has announced the acquisition of Montreal-based Chronogolf, a cloud-based software offering that facilitates management for golf course operators around the world.

An existing Lightspeed partner, Chronogolf uses the Lightspeed platform for both the retail and restaurant facets of its business software, combined with its booking and management solutions.

Lightspeed’s inventory-rich, cloud-based software will help new and existing customers in the golf industry drive business growth and maximize efficiency. Complementing Lightspeed’s existing product offerings, such as Lightspeed Loyalty and Lightspeed Payments, the Chronogolf software will offer customers a fully-integrated point of sale and golf course management solution, giving them the opportunity to streamline their business, from pro shop to restaurant to tee sheet—all in one system.

Dax Dasilva, founder and CEO of Lightspeed, said: “Since Lightspeed’s inception, our focus has been to provide technology to small and medium-sized businesses, in verticals with complex operations, so they can work smarter, make data-driven decisions, and create the best possible experience for their customers. Running a golf course combines retail, restaurant, and ecommerce—areas that are core to our business. Expanding within the golf vertical is just one example of our commitment to these complex SMBs around the world.”

The Chronogolf team, along with joint CEO’s JD St-Martin and Guillaume Jacquet, will join Lightspeed. “We are excited to be a part of the Lightspeed team that is bringing this powerful all-in-one management solution to pro shops and restaurants across the industry,” said Mr St-Martin. “Through this highly configurable solution, we are proving operators with the opportunity to more deeply understand their business through performance data and insights, enabling them to create a targeted and engaging experience for their members.”