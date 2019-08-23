Leadingcourses.com joins forces with Chronogolf

Golf clubs using online tee booking service Chronogolf now have the opportunity to open up their tee sheets to the rapidly growing community of Leadingcourses.com, tapping into more than 400,000 potential new customers each month.

Punta Ala Golf Club in Italy is the first club using Chronogolf software that has opened up its tee times to Leadingcourses.com, while Belgian clubs Five Nations and Golf de Durbuy – both of which use Chronogolf – are among a growing number of clubs also on board.

Monthly over 400,000 golfers visit Leadingcourses.com to search for, book and review their latest round of golf. Jeroen Korving, Managing Partner of Leadingcourses.com, said: “It’s great to see that more and more golf clubs are using modern, state-of-the-art golf management systems. We have been following Chronogolf for quite a while and we are impressed by their progress. Their API is among the best we have seen so far, so it was fairly easy to connect to Chronogolf. We hope to open up – yet again – a large piece of the European market due to this connection so that golfers will be able to book their tee time at any course online just like a hotel or restaurant.”

Chronogolf, which was recently acquired by Lightspeed, was founded in Canada and has its HQ in Montreal, so its expansion into France was an obvious move into Europe. In France, over 100 golf clubs now use Chronogolf as their golf management software.

“We are very pleased to see that Leadingcourses.com has succesfully integrated with Chronogolf by Lightspeed’s booking engine,” commented Managing Director of Chronogolf by Lightspeed, JD St-Martin. He added: “As we grow in European markets, partnering with the important marketplaces that serve these markets will be key for our success.”