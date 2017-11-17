Lamkin Grips Announces Exclusive Partnership with C & K Golf Ltd.

Lamkin Corporation, the original manufacturer of premium golf grips, is extremely excited to announce the appointment of C & K Golf Ltd as their exclusive distributor in Europe. C & K Golf Ltd. is led by Carl Large and Kip Wellstead, who between them have 41 years industry experience, including 34 years associated with Lamkin.

As one of the world’s largest golf markets, Europe is an essential component of Lamkin’s focus on expanding their global reach. With enormous experience in the U.K. and European grip market, Mr. Large and Mr. Wellstead are uniquely qualified to be the exclusive distributor of the Lamkin and FLAT CAT brands in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe. Like Lamkin Grips, C & K Golf Ltd. is passionately focused on providing their customers with the highest quality service and products.

“We are very enthused about our new partnership with C & K Golf Ltd. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Carl and Kip for over a decade and am confident that they will continue to offer our European customers the highest possible level of service and support,” said Bob Lamkin, President and CEO of Lamkin Grips

In addition to acting as the exclusive distributor of Lamkin and FLAT CAT products in Europe, C & K Golf Ltd. will represent both brands on the European and Challenge Tour. The Lamkin Corporation will provide C & K Golf Ltd. with the highest level of product and marketing support and will collaborate closely on the development of new aftermarket products for the European market.

With the widest assortment of performance-enhancing golf grips, Lamkin has been an industry leader for over 90 years. Lamkin grips are unrivalled in quality thanks to world-class engineering, premium materials and handcrafted, repeatable production techniques. Among the popular lines offered by the company are Z5, UTx, Wrap-Tech, Crossline and R.E.L. ACE.

C & K Golf Ltd contacts: carl@lamkin.co.uk / kip@lamkin.co.uk Tel: 01420 23768

Lamkin Grips www.lamkingrips.com