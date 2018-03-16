King of clubs Golfbidder extends PGA Partnership

Golfbidder, the pioneering and market-leading online specialist in buying and selling used golf clubs, has continued its long relationship with The PGA by extending its partnership status until 2021.

The Surrey-based company was founded by Liam Robb, a financial journalist and keen golfer in 1997, and began life as Mashie Niblicks operating from a small shop in south west London.

Now, with Robb at the helm as managing director, it has become a multi-million pound operation that employs more than 40 and is synonymous with buying and selling used golf clubs across the UK and Europe.

More than 700 UK-based PGA Professionals, reassured by the sophisticated software that guarantees a price on used clubs, use the facility annually when their clients change or upgrade their equipment.

Integral to the firm’s success has been its rigorous counterfeit screening processes, and the introduction of new technologies such as its proprietary stock trading systems which its staff, including a team of PGA Professionals, employ to check the authenticity of all traded clubs.

Golfbidder was also one of the first in the industry to recognise the power of the digital age and social media: its Facebook page has more than 35,000 likes and its YouTube channel in excess of six million views.

Commenting on extending its status as a PGA Partner, Robb said: “Having been a Partner of the PGA continuously for the past 15 years, we are delighted to be able to continue the agreement for another three.

“We very much look forward to continuing to work with Robert Maxfield and the great team at The PGA and see this is an exciting time to extend the Partnership.

“We are particularly excited about the forthcoming launch of the new Golfbidder Professional website which, among other things, will provide the 1,000+ club pros we deal with throughout the UK and Europe with new online tools to allow them to manage their second-hand inventory more efficiently.”

Ross Parker, head of sponsorship at The PGA, added: “We are delighted Golfbidder has agreed to extend its relationship with us. Golfbidder recently celebrated it 20-year anniversary and we have been working with them for the majority of that period. The company offers a great service to PGA Members and we are looking forward to working with them long into the future.”

