JS International Celebrates 25 Years in Golf

JS International, one of the leading golf distributors to the trade in the UK and throughout Europe, is celebrating 25 years in business.

Since being established in 1994, its dedicated team has introduced and distributed some of the best known brands in golf, including Clicgear, Bettinardi and BagBoy.

“After two and a half decades, the core concept of supplying the golf industry with premium golf brands and high-quality, affordable products, remains as important as ever,” said Bijal Patani, sales director at JSI. “We are thrilled that over the past 25 years we have supported our valued customers, who are so critical to the health of the golfing market.”

JSI has a dedicated in-house sales team based in its headquarters in Watford, and, with an on-site warehouse, is always on hand to help with any enquiries. They also have independent knowledgeable agents that cover the whole of the UK, as well as a sales force across Europe from various sub-distributors.

As well as providing golf equipment to the trade, in recent years JSI has broadened its scope and introduced more innovative products, including the recent release of the world’s first nitrogen powered auto-open push trolley, the Nitron by BagBoy, plus the world’s smartest golf watch, the award-winning Shot Scope V2.

Looking to the future, Patani said: “As the golf market is constantly changing, we will continue to invest in the most innovative and up-to-date products to enable our customers to sell a huge range of top-selling products at affordable prices, with great margins.”

For more information, or to request a copy of the JSI 2019 brochure, email sales@jsint.comor or call 01923 209 440.