Jonas Club Software Named to NGF Top 100 Businesses in Golf

Jonas Club Software is proud to announce its inclusion in the National Golf Foundation’s list of Top 100 Businesses in Golf for 2018. Golf industry companies are recognized by the NGF based on Leadership, Innovation, Social Good, and Growth Rate & Success. Some of the other best in class companies recognised in 2018 include: Adidas Golf; Acushnet Company; Callaway; Dick’s Sporting Goods; John Deere Golf; Toro; Nike Golf; PGA of America; PGA Tour; Ping; TaylorMade; Troon Golf; Under Armour; and the USGA.

Jim Fedigan, Group CEO, Club & Hospitality, said: “It is always an honour to be recognized by well-respected organizations within the golf industry such as the NGF. Seeing Jonas Club Software next to other first-rate businesses is a testament to the strong relationships and trust we have built with our golf clients.”

NGF Takeaways

Jonas Club Software has in many ways created its own niche in the industry, drastically simplifying the traditional check-in process and enabling a club’s staff to fully manage related processing, maintenance, billing and reporting.

Jonas is able to provide custom solutions that are catered to particular clubs and geographic areas, and the company has the experience to work with clients throughout the process to ensure they have the right mix – whether its software, communication or service.

By improving efficiency and accuracy, Jonas ultimately is able to increase revenues and decrease costs, but perhaps most importantly, allow affiliated clubs and their staff to focus on enriching member relationships.

View the full list: National Golf Foundation Top 100 Businesses in Golf

Jonas Club Software – www.jonasclub.com