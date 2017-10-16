Jonas Club Software Announces Enhanced Partnership With IGCMA

Jonas Club Software announces that, after three years as an Association Partner, it has not only renewed but enhanced its partnership with the Irish Golf & Club Managers Association (IGCMA).

With this enhanced position, Jonas Club Software intends to build on this valuable partnership in terms of contributing funds to the organisation, as well as through educational opportunities and event participation.

Alan Threadgold, Vice President of Operations for Jonas Club Software, and former President of the IGCMA, said: “Jonas first became a Corporate Partner of the Association in 2014 and over the years, I have been able to see the level of Jonas’ commitment to the IGCMA from both sides of the table. I am proud today to see us continuing at a now increased level with this great organisation and supporting the work of the Board in providing top class education to their membership.”

In the past three years, the profile of Jonas Club Software has risen significantly in Ireland with a 40% increase in the client base over that period. We are delighted over that 3 year period to have added clients like Portmarnock Golf Club, Castle Golf Club, Dun-Laoghaire Golf Club, Portstewart Golf Club and the newly opened Hogs Head Golf Club in Waterville.

Commenting on this new arrangment President of the IGCMA, Jim Melody said: “ We are very grateful for this increased commitment from Jonas and it is a recognition of our efforts to further club management education in Ireland. Jonas Club Software have been and will continue to be a major factor in our ongoing pursuit of excellence.”

Jonas Club Software www.jonasclub.com

Irish Golf & Club Manager’s Association http://www.igcma.com

