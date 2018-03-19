IJGA Transforms Horse Stables into Golf Training Center

What is the oldest and arguably the best independent junior golf academy in the United States, the International Junior Golf Academy (IJGA) in Hilton Head, continues to improve its student experience with the installation of Power Tee in the recently transformed indoor golf training center.

The historic, 20,000 square-foot horse barn has been renovated into a sophisticated golf training studio to further enhance the facilities and the developmental experience for every student. Power Tee is an automated system credited with helping golfers get better faster because they can practice without the interruptions that accompany the manual teeing up process.

“As a premier junior golf academy, IJGA prides itself on having superb golf facilities and providing personalized attention to each student. Adding Power Tee makes sense to give our students another means for honing their skills,” said Jonathan Yarwood, highly-acclaimed junior teaching professional and IJGA Director of Golf. “We have a proud tradition and an impeccable record of students matriculating into good college golf programs with scholarships, while a few graduates pursue their dreams and join the professional ranks right after graduation. We strive to keep our standards high to provide the best training possible.”

Endorsed by PGA professional and Ryder Cup Captain, Jim Furyk, Power Tee can be found in many of the world’s best golf courses. It is a perfect teaching aid for all ages and skill levels and junior golfers seem to benefit greatly from the repetition and focus Power Tee offers them.

According to Martin Wyeth, Golf-Tech founder, CEO and creator of Power Tee, this system is a textbook fit for an elite teaching academy such as IJGA. “Learning the basics of the swing and perfecting it translates into improved performance on the golf course. Once you’ve mastered the swing, the rest of the game falls into place,” he said. “Teaching the proper mechanics from the start is critical.”

Power Tee www.powertee.com

International Junior Golf Academy https://ijga.com/