Holmes is new European GM at SkyCaddie

SkyCaddie has promoted James Holmes to the role of General Manager, UK & Europe.

Holmes was previously UK & European Sales Manager at the company, known for its SkyCaddie, SkyTrak and SkyPro product lines, each of which are at the current cutting edge of golf technology in their respective market sectors.

As well as running the operational team at SkyCaddie’s European headquarters in Haddenham, Bucks, Holmes will oversee all UK & European sales and marketing programmes as well as forging relationships for SkyCaddie and its brands throughout the golf industry.

In the short term Holmes will oversee a new marketing campaign for the award-winning SkyTrak – the sport’s fastest-growing launch monitor and golf simulator.

With SkyCaddie’s status as golf’s leading innovator in the Distance Measuring Device market, and with recent upgrades to the firm’s SkyPro personal swing analyser, Holmes – a skilled and experienced demonstrator who regularly commands an audience at trade shows around the world – is in charge of some of European golf’s most powerful new game-improvement technologies.

“We live in an age where new technology appears at almost bewildering speed” said Holmes, who celebrated ten years at SkyCaddie in March 2018. “Our job is to harness its potential, apply it to golf and, through brilliant product design, give it to golfers so they can enjoy the game more, and bring their handicap down.

“SkyCaddie is known throughout the golf industry for quality. Whether in the way we map golf courses, or the way we build our products, or the way we interact with our customers, all golfers know that our brands can be relied upon to out-perform others in the market.

“With the relatively recent arrival of SkyTrak and SkyPro we are in an exciting new phase in the company’s development. We still obsess every day about giving golfers the most accurate distance advice, but nowadays we are also known for far more than that.

“Now, SkyCaddie products are helping to improve performance and supplying entertainment in all corners of the golf club, from clubhouse simulator nights, to indoor swing rooms, to lessons out on the driving range, and out to the golf course where SkyCaddie technology all comes down to one thing: giving you extra confidence when you hit your next crucial golf shot.”

James Holmes, born and raised in Crewe in England’s north-west, played amateur golf at county level for Cheshire, and was part of the England training squad. After winning the Portuguese International Amateur Championship he turned professional in 2000, competing on the Sunshine Tour, Europro Tour, Challenge Tour and European Tour before joining SkyCaddie in 2008.

In addition to his expanded corporate responsibilities, Holmes will also retain a hands-on role as a member of SkyCaddie’s global product testing and development team.

For information about all SkyCaddie products in the UK and Europe, visit www.skycaddie.co.uk or email sales@skycaddiegps.co.uk