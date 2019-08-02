Hole19 App reports surge in user rounds played

Hole19, a company that has developed a free-to-download multi-functional golf app with over 1.6m registered users, has announced a record two million-plus rounds logged by its golfers in the first six months of 2019.

These figures represent a 54% increase in logged rounds when compared to data from the first half of 2018. In particular, golfers from both the US and UK have contributed to this significant increase, with a year-on-year rise of 57% and 58% respectively.

Hole19 CEO Anthony Douglas said: “We are proud of the record-breaking number of rounds logged on both the free and premium versions of the app. This increase is thanks to the collective efforts of the Hole19 team and, of course, our community of dedicated golfers.

“It’s also hopefully a sign of golfer engagement growing globally, and with that, the entire golf industry can benefit from more golfers playing more rounds of golf and picking up the game.”

Since its launch in 2014, Hole19 has seen over 14,000,000 rounds played with the app, while more recently registered golfers on Hole19 have logged more than 500,000 rounds in both May and June of this year.

Golfers are using Hole19 not only to help them plan and track their rounds using GPS on their mobile devices or wearable smartwatches, but also to review their key statistics and connect with like-minded golfers using Hole19’s social features.

Over 1.6m golfers are registered on Hole19 across 201 countries, and the free app boasts over 43,000 mapped courses.

www.hole19golf.com