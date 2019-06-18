Greenlight for growth at Carden Park

Carden Park is aiming to strengthen its reputation as one of England’s leading golf hotels with the announcement of a three-year investment programme designed to helping golfers perfect their game, as well as attracting a new generation of golfers.

The 1,000-acre hotel and golf resort near Chester is to invest in the world’s best ball-tracking technology for use at its academy, while some of the driving range bays are being remodelled into teaching bays for custom fitting of golf clubs and coaching. There are also plans to upgrade the clubhouse having recently completed the refurbishment of the pro shop.

Many of the developments will be overseen by Carden Park’s newly-appointed Golf Business Manager, Josh Dhallu, who will be responsible for all aspects of golf operations.

Dhallu, who joined from Wychwood Park Hotel in South Cheshire, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to help grow golf in the region, especially igniting the next generation of golfers. Introducing this new ball radar technology will open up a pathway for young golfers to access the sport and the wealth of knowledge available from our pros. Our new golf academy, coming in early 2020, will expand our driving range offering and allow golfers to be custom fitted using the latest technology.”

The investment into the golf team at Carden Park includes the appointment of a new club junior pro, Rhian Barton, along with two new golf co-ordinators. Barton, 19, has just competed in her first Ladies European Tour Access Series event in the Terre Blanche Ladies Open in France. She will be available for expert lessons and coaching to golfers of all levels.

Hamish Ferguson, Carden Park’s General Manager, commented: “We were delighted to welcome all three new appointments to our golfing community in June. We are committed to providing an outstanding golfing experience for our members and visitors and to being one of the best golfing destinations not only in the North West, but the whole of the UK.”

Carden Park has recently been nominated for England’s Best Golf Course and England’s Best Golf Hotel at the World Golf Awards.

Pictured top: 17th Carden Park, Cheshire