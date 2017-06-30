GolfMatch Becomes Preferred Social Golf Partner of Troon

Troon® has partnered with GolfMatch, the first mobile booking application that connects like-minded golfers at the courses they want to play, to be the company’s preferred social golf partner.

GolfMatch is the only social booking platform that allows golfers to see who they will be playing with before they purchase their tee time, which Troon believes will play a major role in the future of digital bookings. When new members join GolfMatch, they are given suggested Groups to join. The recommended Groups serve as a golfer’s digital communities that are based on skill, location and interests, and allow members to connect and communicate in real time.

GolfMatch also has a social sharing element to their mobile app where golfers share their experiences and leave course reviews that provide trusted insight into local courses. Whether a golfer is organizing their next round or simply looking to talk about golf, GolfMatch Groups are a fun way to stay connected to the game at all times.

“This is an exciting partnership for Troon, which we feel will provide a valuable offering to Troon golfers and courses, as well as GolfMatch members,” said Kris Strauss, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Troon. “GolfMatch and Troon share a common vision for golf’s future and the need to create great experiences for golfers of all ages, skill levels and interests.”

Troon facilities currently host monthly casual-competitive events through the GolfMatch mobile application and are now offering registration for Troon Challenge qualifiers on the GolfMatch mobile application. Furthermore, Troon plans to offer the GolfMatch social booking system for Troon courses to utilize to create unique opportunities around fun experiences with unique formats. Through the partnership GolfMatch members will also enjoy preferred rates on exclusive events at participating Troon destinations.

“Our goal is to grow participation in golf by improving the golf experience,” said GolfMatch founder Peter Kratsios. “GolfMatch helps golfers organize great golf experiences by surfacing important golfer and course information, which makes the digital booking process smarter and faster. Troon is forward-thinking when it comes to offerings that improve the experience for their golfers and courses, which is why I am so excited to build a digital bridge between our community and their courses.”

