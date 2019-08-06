Golfbreaks becomes PGA Principal Partner

Golfbreaks has announced the continuation and expansion of its relationship with The PGA, with the travel company becoming a Principal Partner until at least 2022.

As part of the commitment, Golfbreaks will become the exclusive travel partner for The PGA and its regions, delivering a dedicated travel service for PGA Professionals.

This service will support PGA members across a broad range of bookings, from hosted trips and tuition breaks, through tournament experiences and pro-ams. The PGA Professional will earn commission on group travel bookings, providing them with another revenue stream. Golfbreaks will also continue to provide expert golf travel advice, case studies, content and special packages to PGA Professionals, through the monthly PGA Professional magazine.

As part of the continuation, Golfbreaks will continue its headline sponsorship of the PGA Fourball Championship, with this announcement following the company’s successful sponsorship of the first South & East region co-sanctioned event, the London Open held earlier in 2019.

Richard Barker, Chief Business Development Officer, Golfbreaks, said: “We’re delighted to announce the development of our relationship with The PGA. The PGA are integral to the development of our Pro Travel Business, and we look forward to working even more closely with The PGA and its membership over the coming years.”

Ben Foster, Head of Pro Travel, Golfbreaks added: “There are a large number of benefits on offer to PGA Professionals taking groups of members away, whether it be a captain’s weekend, a coaching trip to Europe or a bucket-list trip to The Masters. Not only is it financially rewarding, it is a great way for pros to strengthen relationships with their members and increase their value as a PGA Professional by offering travel as a service.”

The Golfbreaks Pro Travel Team within the company’s Windsor HQ includes five dedicated Pro Travel Experts, solely dedicated to working with golf professionals to plan and book their next break. With several PGA Professionals working within the team, the department specialises in creating breaks designed to suit the needs of fellow pros. The department also benefits from a regional business development team of three who work remotely covering the whole of the UK, traveling to partner professionals’ home clubs or facilities to provide additional support with bookings and product education, as well as ascertaining bespoke requirements for future trips.

Robert Maxfield, chief executive of The PGA, commented: “As a long-standing partner of The PGA, our relationship with Golfbreaks.com ensures more PGA Members can enjoy the benefits of taking groups away on organised golf breaks and tuition trips to leading golf resorts and destinations. Many of our Members already work closely with Golfbreaks.com, so we are delighted to be partnered with a trusted market leader, further strengthening our offering to our PGA Members.”

PGA Executive Director – Commercial – Liam Greasley, added: “We are delighted our partnership with Golfbreaks has been extended and that they will continue to be the sponsor of the PGA Fourball Championship. We look forward to working with Richard Barker and his Golfbreaks team over the next three years as more PGA Members reap the rewards when organising golf travel.”

www.Golfbreaks.com

Pictured top from left: Peter Hanna, 2019 PGA Captain; Richard Barker, Chief Business Development Officer, Golfbreaks; Liam Greasley, PGA Executive Director – Commercial; Ben Foster, Head of Pro Travel, Golfbreaks