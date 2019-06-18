Golf Pride® Wins U.S. Open Grip Count

Eaton announced today that its Golf Pride Grips Division was the grip of choice for 83% of players in the field, including the winner, at the 2019 United States Open. The win with Golf Pride makes six U.S. Open Championships in a row, and nine out of the last ten, that have been won by players trusting their games to the #1 grip in golf.

The 2019 U.S. Open saw nine players who finished in the top 10 trust their bid for the championship to Golf Pride, including the winner who used Golf Pride’s Tour Velvet Cord Midsize grips. Beyond the pro ranks, this year, 15 of the 16 amateurs that qualified for the event had Golf Pride in their hands during their U.S. Open pursuits.

“It’s rewarding to see on the biggest stage where pros and amateurs compete together, that players overwhelmingly choose Golf Pride,” said Brandon Sowell, Global Sales and Marketing Director for Golf Pride. “With a wide variety of playing styles represented in the field at Pebble Beach, we were proud to have a diverse portfolio of 12 unique performance grips to meet each player’s discerning feel preference.”

Each week, Golf Pride is the leading grip played from tee-to-green on the PGA TOUR with an average of 80% of pros choosing Golf Pride swing grips in each event, without any paid endorsements.

