Golf Insurance 4U Is Breaking New Ground

Golf Insurance 4U continues to push the boundaries by offering anyone working in the golf industry a 10 per cent discount on its three policies.

The innovative new business, a sister company of Million Dollar Holdings, has taken the industry by storm with its comprehensive insurance packages that ensure golfers have peace of mind when it comes to any eventuality out on the course.

And industry customers wishing to access the 10 per cent discount must enter the code “TRADE” when they log on to www.golfinsurance4u.com to purchase any of the three policies.

Golf Insurance 4U’s Martin Tyrrell said: “Anyone working in the golf industry will have heard of, or known of people who have endured accidents or loss, theft or damaged equipment – or maybe even have experienced such things themselves.

“Any such incidents can be, at the very least frustrating, but more often than not, the consequences are far worse, suffering pain or discomfort or being massively out of pocket financially.

“But we offer total peace of mind with three different levels of cover that have the added bonus of being excellent value for money. And for anyone who works within the golf industry we are giving a 10 per cent discount as an incentive to get cover.”

The new excess-free platinum package is offering comprehensive world-wide cover, giving golfers more flexibility and choice, as well as covering against all eventualities.

Golf Insurance 4U offers three levels of protection: silver, gold and platinum, costing £23.99, £39.99 and £57.50 respectively before any discount code is entered, which can cost from as little as £2 per month. Every policy also includes a year’s free membership to the Million Dollar Club (MDC) where you can take advantage of great offers from a range of partners.

MDC, whose ambassador is former England international footballer Alan Shearer, is a membership scheme that delivers a wide range of benefits and offers. As well as giving customers the opportunity to save more than £1,250 per year on household shopping bills, it affords the opportunity to earn loyalty points against its golf products, golf breaks, tee times, holidays, events and golf insurance cover.

It is part of the growing Million Dollar Holdings business, a new company that has also incorporated Million Dollar Hole in One (MDHIO) along with established tour operators Leisure Link Golf Holidays and Golf Amigos to form one innovative company to create new products, experiences, events and escapes for golfers across the UK.

For more information, visit www.golfinsurance4u.com