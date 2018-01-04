Golf Insurance 4U ensures Membership Fees can be reclaimed in event of injury

It’s that time of the year when many golfers’ club memberships are due for renewal. But what many do not realise is should they find themselves in the unfortunate position of picking up an injury and being unable to venture out on the fairways despite having months left on their deal, they can now get cover thanks to Golf Insurance 4U.

Golf Insurance 4 U, a subsidiary of the innovative new company Million Dollar Holdings, is offering a brand new fully inclusive insurance product that is designed by golfers for golfers that will ensure customers can claim back their membership fees.

Golf Insurance 4 U’s Martin Tyrrell (pictured) said: “There are an estimated four million golfers in the UK, and of that number, about 600,000 are members of a golf club. The vast majority of those have annual membership on a renewal basis as that usually represents the best value.

“But it is still not cheap with the average cost being around £850. But for just £23.99 for our silver policy, anyone who takes out one of Golf Insurance 4U’s policies can claim, no matter how long is left on their membership.

“That is just one of the benefits of our insurance policies that also includes peace of mind and cover for loss or theft of clubs, personal accident, personal liability, accidental damage or even a hole-in-one and the dreaded bar bill!”

Golf Insurance 4 U offers three levels of protection – silver, gold and platinum, costing £23.99, £39.99 and £57.50 respectively. Every policy also includes a year’s free membership to Million Dollar Club where you can take advantage of great offers from a range of partners.

Million Dollar Holdings is a new company that has incorporated Million Dollar Hole in One (MDHIO) along with established tour operators Leisure Link Golf Holidays and Golf Amigos to form one innovative business to create new experiences, events and escapes for golfers across the UK.

Golf Insurance 4 U www.golfinsurance4u.com