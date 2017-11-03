Golf Business International Heads East for Autumn

Golf Business International members hit the road to East Anglia for their autumn meeting, convening at the headquarters of one of the group’s three corporate partners: Ransomes Jacobsen, in Ipswich.

Members, partners and specially invited guests from the media and golf industry were afforded a tour of the factory, golf on the company’s renowned three-hole RJ National course, lunch and a networking session.

Karen Proctor, marketing and communications manager for Ransomes Jacobsen, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Golf Business International members to our headquarters in Ipswich. It is networking opportunities like this that help us all grow our brands, identify synergies and allow us to create more opportunities for the industry as a whole.

“We are proud to be one of the three main partners of Golf Business International, and, with Howard Swan’s vision for the future and desire to grow the association I have no doubt that it will go from strength to strength.”

Golf Business International chairman Howard Swan added: “It was of great benefit to our membership to get together for our autumn meeting, and to share the day with our corporate partner, Ransomes Jacobsen, at its HQ and to experience the three-hole RJL national golf course, of which we have all heard so much.

“I am sure it was a real eye opener for our members to witness one important sector of the golf industry at work. We look forward to hosting further events with our corporate partners in 2018.”

Formed originally as the Golf Consultants Association in 1999, Golf Business International is unique in its ability to make available a team of highly respected and experienced golf industry professionals to deal with any aspect of the business of golf through from conception to end.

Golf Business International www.golfbusinessinternational.com

Ransomes Jacobsen http://www.ransomesjacobsen.com/