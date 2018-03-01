Global Golf Advisors Renews Partnership as CMAA Business Partner

The Club Managers Association of America (CMAA) announces the renewal of its partnership with Global Golf Advisors (GGA). GGA has made a multi-year commitment to support CMAA as a Business Partner in the CMAA Partnership Network.

Through this partnership, GGA will enhance CMAA’s research initiative by utilizing their business intelligence services. GGA’s Strategic Intelligence program is a suite of bespoke intelligence tools, driven by the very latest data capture and analytics services, and tailored to each club’s unique circumstances, empowering clubs to make highly-informed strategic decisions for competitive advantage. Further, CMAA and GGA will co-create Innovation Labs to promote innovation in the club space.

Derek Johnston, Partner, GGA, shares “Club managers require data-driven answers for their boards whether they are developing strategy or pursuing innovation. We are pleased to provide club managers with the business intelligence they need when they need it most.”

Since 1992, GGA has provided industry-leading strategic planning and advisory services to more than 2,900 clients worldwide including private clubs, hotels and resorts, residential golf communities, developers and homebuilders, government agencies and municipalities, financial institutions, investors and lenders, fund and asset managers, and many other businesses and associations that serve the club and golf industries. CMAA and GGA first embarked on a partnership relationship in 2009.

Henry Delozier, Partner, GGA, explains “Global Golf Advisors believes in club managers. We are proud to lend our support. Club managers are charged with such immense responsibility. They deserve and benefit from all that we can do to help.”

CMAA Chief Executive Officer Jeff Morgan, FASAE, CAE, commented, “We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Global Golf Advisors, and leverage their expertise to expand the resources available to our members.”

Top Picture: The CMAA 91st World Conference on Club Management and The Club Business Expo take place in San Francisco 2nd – 6th March

Global Golf Advisors https://www.globalgolfadvisors.com

CMAA www.cmaa.org