Galvin Green Moves U.S. Headquarters to Carlsbad, California

Galvin Green – the world’s leading maker of high-performance and functional golf apparel and the No. 1 global golf partner of GORE-TEX® – announces the opening of its new U.S. headquarters in Carlsbad, CA.

In addition to the company’s existing global offices, the expanded U.S. headquarters offers a larger, enhanced showroom and a more robust customer service department. The location also situates Galvin Green in a popular golf industry hub for ease of account access.

“We are focused on growth and expansion in the states and this relocation feeds directly into that strategy,” says Steve Hendren, President of Galvin Green USA. “It embodies Galvin Green’s evolution in this market and provides the space and geographic location to continue our positive momentum as a premium golf brand.”

Galvin Green is also the Official Team Supplier of Outerwear for the 2018 European Ryder Cup Team. Through this partnership, the company will provide its premium waterproof garments to the captains, vice captains, team members and their caddies during the matches at Le Golf National.

A family-owned business founded in 1990 and based in Sweden, Galvin Green is a pure golf brand that developed the sport’s first apparel layering system – the Multi-Layer Concept – more than a decade ago. This distinctive approach uses leading-edge fabric technologies to ensure the dry comfort, thermal regulation and outer protection that helps players optimize performance.

Learn more at www.GalvinGreen.com; get social at www.Facebook.com/GalvinGreen and @GalvinGreen