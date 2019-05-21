Fourth Annual Topgolf Tour Invites Players to Compete for the Glory and $50,000

Topgolf® players across America, United Kingdom and Australia will soon compete for glory in the 19-city Topgolf Tour. Registration for the UK regional tournament is open on eventbrite with the event taking place at 8am on 25th June at Topgolf Chigwell. The winning two-person team from each regional tournament will earn a trip to Las Vegas for the Topgolf Tour Championship, plus the chance to return home with the $50,000 cash prize.

Established in 2016, the Topgolf Tour is the first golf tournament series where men and women compete for the same prize and play the same format. In 2017 London residents Matt Cousens and Brad Barnes demonstrated how determination and practice paid off as they secured a tremendous second place at the global Topgolf Tour Championship in Las Vegas.

“Excitement for the Topgolf Tour builds every year. With players of all backgrounds competing, Topgolf truly is Everyone’s Game,” said Topgolf Head of Academy Andrew Agnoli.

There are 19 Regional Tournaments at Topgolf locations across the US, UK, and Australia, between June 18 and August 14. Playing a variety of Topgolf signature games that test strategy and accuracy, two-person teams compete against one another for a spot at the Topgolf Tour Championships in Las Vegas, with full VIP treatment. Only one team from each Regional Tournament makes it through to compete for the glory and a life changing prize.

Players hit microchipped golf balls at targets with varying point values on the outfield. In round one of the regional tournaments, all teams will play three games. Using the cumulative scores from round one, the field will be cut to the top eight teams, who will move on to the second round of the tournament. The third and final round is a one game match-play shootout between the top two scoring teams from the second round. As a partner of Topgolf Tour, Dell Technologies will power the leaderboard and scoring updates. The winning team will advance to the Topgolf Tour Championship Aug. 23-25 at Topgolf Las Vegas.

“It’s safe to say it surpassed every expectation we had,” said 2017 Topgolf Tour runner up Brad Barnes.

Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to visit topgolf.com/tour and sign up for Tour updates.

