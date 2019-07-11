Foresight Sports Europe Launches Online Shop

Launch monitor and golf simulator brand Foresight Sports Europe has opened a new online shop to make selecting and purchasing products faster and more convenient.

The online shop gives customers the opportunity to purchase a host of products across several categories, including software upgrades, support contracts and refurbished units. The portal also makes it easier for customers to pick and choose courses and games from Foresight’s library of over 100 courses and game studio apps, including The Old Course at St Andrews and Pebble Beach.



“We’re thrilled to offer an online platform that makes the customer sales experience as straight forward as possible,” said Edward Doling, Director of Foresight Sports Europe. “Our team is always available to speak with directly, but we appreciate that our customers’ time is precious; giving the option to make purchases at a time that is convenient to them is an important part of the service we provide.”

In response to the demand for pre-owned launch monitors, and the large number of customers upgrading their existing technology, Foresight Sports Europe has created a ‘Foresight Approved’ area within the online shop. This section lists all official refurbished units and allows instant online purchase. All certified pre-owned launch monitors are fully serviced in-house and come with a three-month warranty and one-year Silver Support contract as standard.

Following the success of the PEAK education programme, and the positive feedback from this year’s practical workshops co-hosted with The Golf Lab, customers will now be able to purchase the PEAK online learning course and sign up to future workshops as they are listed on the Foresight shop.

To view or purchase Foresight Sports’ technology visit, www.foresightsports.eu/shop