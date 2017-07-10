Foresight Simulators Help Find $1 Million Prize Winner

Foresight Sports is set to play a key part in finding a winner in American Golf’s biggest ever consumer competition launched next week, giving golfers the chance to win a life-changing sum of $1 million by hitting a hole-in-one.

Golfers can enter qualifying sessions to win the massive competition prize using Foresight Sports’ technology located at American Golf stores across the UK and Ireland from 11 July. The leading retailer has teamed up with Million Dollar Hole In One (MDHIO), the company that runs the popular hole-in-one challenge around Europe, to put up the $1m prize.

Entrants will have three attempts to get nearest the pin on the 7th hole at The Belfry’s Brabazon course on Foresight’s state-of-the-art simulation software, with the 10 closest players progressing to the grand final held at the same course in September. The finalists will then each have one shot to make a hole-in-one and take home the jackpot on the iconic 10th hole on the Brabazon, with American Golf constructing a bespoke 150-yard tee-shot for the ultimate shootout.

“We anticipate a massive response to this competition and we wouldn’t be able to offer it without the help of Foresight Sports and the true-to-life experience provided by its stunningly-accurate simulators,” said Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing & Communications at American Golf. “Any golfer will be able to walk into one of our stores and feel like they are playing at The Belfry with a chance to win a truly staggering prize.”

Foresight Sports’ Director Edward Doling commented: “Hitting a hole-in-one, whether live on the course or on a Foresight Sports’ simulator, is a momentous achievement in golf and we’re thrilled to be part of such an amazing challenge. It’s also an opportunity for golfers to experience the accuracy of our GC2 system, a technology that enables them to be custom fitted into their new clubs with the most trusted launch data available today,” he added.

For more information about the challenge, visit www.americangolf.co.uk/milliondollarchallenge

Foresight Sports www.foresightsports.eu

Tags: American Golf, Daniel Gathercole, Edward Doling, Foresight Sports, Million Dollar Hole in One