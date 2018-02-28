Foremost Spring Workshops Experience Record Turnout

A record 260 professionals attended Foremost’s annual Spring Workshops in January and February, with members of the UK’s leading golf retail and marketing group developing new skills to help maximise their revenue and profit in 2018.

Held at nine venues across the country, the popular education series focused on driving better engagement with club members, more effectively promoting custom fitting in-store, and improving time management.

As well as hearing from fellow Foremost professionals on successful coaching and retail initiatives, delegates were also able to network and share ideas and experiences.

Commenting on the success of this year’s Spring Workshops, Peter Durham, Foremost’s Head of Membership Services, said: “One reason for the big turnout is undoubtedly social media. Members have been coming away from the workshops feeling very excited and motivated for the season ahead.

“They have then been sharing this on social media which has led to a large number of late bookings to attend the workshops,” Durham added.

This year’s attendees left with a real buzz, armed with new ideas and initiatives to help drive their businesses forward in 2018.

George Porter from North Hants Golf Club described the workshop he attended as “fantastic” and added that he’d “recommend all members to attend”, while Alex White of Romiley Golf Club said he was “buzzing with fresh ideas for the new golfing season.”

The Spring Workshops represent the start of Foremost’s 2018 education programme, with the regional workshop programme set to start later this month.

The 24 regional workshops will take place at local venues across the country, with the subject-specific sessions focusing on six different topics that will allow members and their staff to learn new skills to enhance their businesses.

All Foremost workshops carry 25 CPD points and represent the group’s continued commitment to member education and personal development.

For further information regarding the Foremost education programme, please contact Peter Durham on 07956 520 644 or email peter.durham@foremostgolf.com .

If you are interested in joining Foremost, please contact Leanne Spence on 01753 218 891 or email leanne@foremostgolf.com