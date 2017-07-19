Foremost Members Say ‘Thanks a £Million’

Realising that it was vital to assist their members to invest into the ultimate technology for their fitting and coaching services, Foremost put a unique finance scheme in place to reduce costs and simplify the purchase of Foresight Sports launch monitors, swing studios and simulators – including the company’s best-selling GC2 unit and new ground-breaking GCQuad.

The hugely successful scheme has been utilised by more than 100 Foremost members who, in return, have seen their fitting and club sales grow.

Foremost has revealed that they have financed in excess of £1,000,000 worth of industry-leading launch monitor technology for their member professionals around the country in the last two years alone.

Allowing professionals to more easily afford these capital purchases, the agreement has enabled Foremost members to benefit from offering their customers improved fitting and teaching services, indoors and outside, all year round, and in turn to increase their revenues and profits.

Foremost has had a long and successful relationship with Foresight Sports, with the UK’s leading golf retail and marketing group recognising that the Guildford-based company produces the very best technology to allow PGA Professionals to provide golfers with the most accurate and relevant data on which to base fitting and teaching advice.

Even the most experienced Foremost PGA Professionals have benefitted from Foresight Sports’ industry-leading technology, facilitating teaching and fitting, and providing additional revenue through streams such as gapping, social and practice hire, and competitions.

Foremost Professional Craig George of Radcliffe on Trent Golf Club said, “The Foremost finance was quick and easy to arrange and was a great saving compared to alternatives. Since I invested in my studio, fitted with the GC2, the reaction at the club has been fantastic and income from fittings, sales and lessons has greatly increased.”

Commenting on breaking the £1 million milestone, Paul Hedges, Foremost CEO, said, “We are delighted to be able to provide this unique, low cost service to our member’s, and not only do these member professionals benefit, but the revenue generated supports other group initiatives. A true win-win situation.”

Adding to Hedge’s comments, Ed Doling, Sales Director for Foresight Sports Europe, said, “As the number one launch monitor and simulation technology in the golf industry, it was clear that we should join forces with the UK’s leading retail group to offer its members the best finance deal available to provide their customers with the ultimate teaching and custom fitting experiences.

“Our partnership has proved a great success and Foresight Sports would like to thank the Foremost team and all those members who have contributed to this incredible investment milestone. With the launch of the new Quad, and the ongoing growth in simulation and indoor golf up and down the country, we look forward to the continued success of our relationship,” continued Doling.

To find out more about how Foresight Sports can help you generate more revenue, and the various finance plans available through Foremost, contact info@foresightsports.eu

