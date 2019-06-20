Fitt extends management role at Foxhills

PGA Professional Chris Fitt has changed his job title to Director of Golf & Leisure at Foxhills Club & Resort in Surrey after taking on an extended role at the Ottershaw-based venue.

Fitt, 31, was appointed as director of golf at Foxhills in 2017, and has overseen a number of successful initiatives which has seen the club establish the golf offering at the resort as a premier destination in Surrey and the South of England. Membership renewal figures this year were at an unprecedented 98 per cent.

It’s also testament to the ongoing approach as Foxhills continues to invest and modernise with several new facilities introduced and others on the horizon. The Practice Den recently opened to enhance the golf coaching and practice facilities, the main restaurant has been refurbished and relaunched as The Fox dining rooms, and a state-of-the-art new Yoga Cabin opened this month.

With new facilities added, Fitt is keen to deliver more success across the resort in his new role as Director of Golf & Leisure.

Fitt said: “I’m delighted to take on the new challenge. It’s an exciting time, as there is a lot of development and expansion happening at Foxhills. We’ve had some excellent success with golf over the past couple of years, and my objective is to bring some of those ideas and culture to the wider leisure offering we have here. We have fantastic facilities away from the golf – the new Yoga Cabin, tennis, award-winning spa and gym, cycling, several swimming pools, and woodland adventure playgrounds.

“We had a really positive renewal for golf and full membership this year, and we put this down to having great people, with great processes in place and a continual desire to keep improving the product we offer. There are certainly elements I hope to take into the other departments.”

A new family building is set for construction in the autumn and Fitt believes this will entice more families and younger members, while further new activities are planned to enhance the member and guest experience.

He said: “We try to ensure that when members join us, they are here to stay. So we need to make sure that the activities we offer – including golf – is all up to the standards we and our members expect. With the arrival of the new Yoga Cabin this has given us an additional studio space allowing us to significantly increase the size of our class timetable with new holistic classes for the health and wellbeing of our members. Work will then start on the new youth club building towards the end of the year, so there is plenty to get excited about. This improvement in our facilities and the arrival of new activities will further cement us as a leisure destination for our members and guests.”