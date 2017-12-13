fibodo launches NEW subscription packages!

fibodo, the booking management software for sports and activity professionals (hosts), has released its new subscription packages that further enhance the online booking process between the activity host and their clients.

fibodo “Host Silver” package, includes 0% transactional fees up to £1000 p/m. It combines the ability to personalise all email communications and produces detailed reports to better understand customer behaviour. Silver package subscribers, benefit from additional exposure through fibodo’s various marketing channels.

During a recent survey, fibodo Hosts charged an average of £18.64 per booking, averaged 2.8 extra bookings and 4.1 less no shows pm. Calculated over a 12 month period this would represent an increase in revenue of £1,543.31 pa.

“Every business can benefit from more revenue, fewer no shows and more bookings. The fibodo Host Silver is designed to do just that, said Anthony Franklin, fibodo Founder.

fibodo subscribers interested in purchasing fibodo “Host Silver” can learn more HERE