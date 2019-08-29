Ernest Doe Acquires Bartram Mowers

Ernest Doe & Sons Ltd, the UK’s largest ground care, agricultural and construction dealer, has purchased Bartram Mowers.

Mark Bartram approached Ernest Doe to buy the Bartram Mowers business following notification that Ransomes Jacobsen were expanding Ernest Doe’s territory for their franchise to incorporate Suffolk and Norfolk.

Ernest Doe’s Managing Director, Colin Doe, said: “The Bartram Mowers business is a good fit for Ernest Doe. We have three branches in Norfolk and three in Suffolk from which to support customers in the area. The Bartram Ipswich depot has moved to our Framlingham branch today, but we will trade from Bartram’s Norwich site for three months before moving it to our North Walsham branch.”

As part of the deal, Ernest Doe has also acquired Bartram’s established lawnmowersdirect e-commerce platform.

Doe commented further: “With our network of established branches in Norfolk and Suffolk, we are focused on building on the high level of service Bartram have provided to their customers and are looking forward to fresh challenges as we enter this exciting new phase of our business.”

Ernest Doe is a long-established family firm with a network of branches in the South and East of England. Founded in 1898, Colin Doe is the fourth generation of the family to run the business with his son, Angus, who is presently the Service Director.

The company supplies a wide range of machinery; from garden mowers and chainsaws to combine harvesters and construction excavators, commercial turf care machinery to golf buggies, as well as selling outdoor clothing, footwear, garden sundries and hardware across 19 country stores.