EIGCA Annual Meeting 2019 breaks records

The European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA) held its annual meeting in Paris at the beginning of May and welcomed the largest number of delegates in the event’s 19-year history. The 122 members and partners of 22 nationalities came together to play golf, learn, share knowledge and network over the five-day event.

At the mid-week Annual General Meeting, three new Council members were elected to serve a two year-term: Paul Kimber of Kimber & Glen in Scotland, Christian Lundin of (re)Golf in Sweden and Gareth Williams of Faldo Design in England, who join five incumbent Council members:

Christoph Städler, Städler Golf Courses (Germany)

Niall Glen, Kimber & Glen (Scotland)

Caspar Grauballe, by Caspar ApS (Denmark)

Gary Johnston, European Golf Design (England)

Tim Lobb, Lobb + Partners (England)

The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the President’s Dinner which took place on a boat cruise along the Seine (picture above by Mark Alexander). This is the event at which the Presidential mantle is passed on and Christoph Städler succeeded Ross McMurray of European Golf Design, as the Institute’s 11th President. Tim Lobb took over the role of Vice-President from Christoph.

The final two days of the week-long event marked the start of the next intake for the EIGCA Vocational Qualification for Golf Course Design (EVQGCD) programme – with 7 new students having been selected to start their training. Representing Russia, Morocco, UAE and the UK, these students have two years of training ahead of them before becoming qualified golf course architects and eligible for EIGCA Candidates for Membership status.

