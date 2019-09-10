Duca del Cosma Signs Social Media Influencer

Italian golf shoe and fashion brand Duca del Cosma has signed social media influencer Mike Dawson to be the first brand ambassador for #TeamDuca and promote its golf and lifestyle ranges to nearly 100,000 followers across his online platforms.

The 25-year-old from Gloucestershire (pictured left) has focussed solely on his Instagram and YouTube channels since launching them three years ago, and enjoys healthy engagement with his followers across the world when posting about his hobbies of golf, fitness, healthy eating and travelling.

Dawson, who is a qualified tennis coach and is a nine-handicap golfer, will feature a selection of Duca del Cosma’s range of golf shoes in his posts, stories and videos when out on the golf course, including the brand’s spiked Heritage model and the Belair.

“Having Mike on board as an ambassador is great for the brand and provides us with another avenue for showcasing our golf and lifestyle models to an active audience,” said Tony Eccleston, general manager of Duca del Cosma in the UK and Ireland. “Mike is a perfect fit for #TeamDuca. He looks great in the shoes, he’s passionate about golf and fashion, and we’re looking forward to him creating some exiting content for us.”

Dawson will also wear a range of Duca del Cosma’s other shoe styles away from the course, including the Monterosso and the sporty Palermo.

“The Duca del Cosma golf active range is something completely different to what you’d usually find in a pro shop, and that’s what immediately drew the brand to me,” said Dawson, who recently visited the company’s UK showroom in Solihull. “You can tell they’re a premium brand by the way they look and feel and they are really comfy too, with excellent grip.”

He added: “The lifestyle range is perfect for me. You can wear them with a pair of jeans when out and about, while I can wear the Palermo model in the gym, as it looks and feels like a trainer. I’ve got some great ideas already for content across my channels and I’m delighted to be part of #TeamDuca.”

To follow Mike Dawson’s social media channels, visit @mikes3dlife on Instagram and Mike’s 3D Life on YouTube.