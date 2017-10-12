Duca Del Cosma Partners with Forest of Arden

Premium golf shoe brand Duca del Cosma has reached an agreement with the Forest of Arden Golf & Country Club to act as its major showcase venue in the Midlands.

The luxury Italian golf shoe manufacturer, renowned for its stylish and contemporary designs, will display its comprehensive Spring 2018 collection at the prestigious Marriott Hotel & Country Club resort in Warwickshire from early next year.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with the Forest of Arden, which is widely recognised as one of the best golf resorts in the country,” said Tony Eccelston, General Manager of Duca del Cosma in the UK & Ireland who is based at nearby Solihull. “We look forward to presenting our designs for shoes to wear both on and off the golf course to club members and visitors alike,” he added.

Later this month, the Forest of Arden will stage the inaugural Farmfoods European Senior Masters event hosted by Duca del Cosma brand ambassador Peter Baker. The former Ryder Cup star is set to make his first Senior Tour appearance alongside legends Sam Torrance, Ian Woosnam and Paul McGinley wearing a pair of the popular STROMBOLI model.

Simon Howell, Golf Operations Manager at the Forest of Arden added: “Duca del Cosma is introducing something new to the golf shoe market and we’re really excited to be able to display its innovative and trendy designs. As well as being visually impressive, they are comfortable and lightweight – in fact, everything you look for in a high-performance golf shoe.”

Since being acquired by Hi-Tec founder Frank van Wezel last year, Duca del Cosma has expanded sales to more than 400 stockists in 13 countries and become one of the official sponsors of the KLM Open European Tour event.

Forest of Arden http://www.marriottgolf.co.uk/club/forest-of-arden

Duca del Cosma https://www.ducadelcosma.com/