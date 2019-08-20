Club Car supplies utility vehicle fleet to The Palm, Dubai

Club Car, a brand of Ingersoll Rand, has supplied a new fleet of electric utility vehicles to the Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

The emission-free vehicles are being used to meet a diverse range of needs across the luxury 46-hectare resort, from escorting guests around the ocean-themed complex to delivering goods and resources across its numerous facilities, and even serving as medical service vehicles and mobile kiosks.

Commenting on the long-standing relationship with Club Car, which spans over a decade, Bhanu Singh, Director of Procurement at Atlantis, The Palm, said: “As one of the world’s most iconic resorts, we strive to seek out ‘the best of the best’. When it comes to utility vehicles, however, we’ve never found a match for Club Car, which is testament to its brand presence in the Middle East and its reputation globally.”

He added: “We aim to consistently go the extra mile for our guests, ensuring we deliver exceptional customer experiences every step of the way. This ethos is shared by Club Car and the team at Hydroturf, whose local support, service and care has played a significant role in our continued partnership with Club Car.”

Supplied by Club Car’s distributor and partner in the Middle East, Hydroturf International, the new fleet includes Carryall 500 and 700 models, some of the most versatile work utility vehicles in the marketplace for hauling bulky loads. Club Car’s Transporter series is also being used by the resort for carrying both guests and goods thanks to fold-down rear seats.

“The quality of the vehicles, from the individual components to the build of the cars, is exemplary,” Singh added. “We can use the cars on one single charge for over 12 hours every day, which means very little downtime. Added to the fact the vehicles are durable, extremely reliable and require minimal maintenance, makes them a very smart investment for us.”

View Club Car’s Premium Entry in The GOOD Directory