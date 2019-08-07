Charterhouse appoint Cyril Johnston & Co as new dealers for Northern Ireland

Cyril Johnston & Co have become the latest pin in the dealer map of Charterhouse Turf Machinery. Operating from their Carryduff depot, they are now responsible for the sale and service of the Redexim range of products, for both natural and synthetic surfaces, in Northern Ireland.

Established over 60 years ago, Cyril Johnston stock a wide range of leading machinery for the amenity, golf and landscape sectors. With a team of over 40, they are well placed to offer professional support to a range of customers throughout Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man and a number of the border counties.

Commenting on their appointment, Sales Manager Brian Mitchell said, “We are over the moon to have been appointed as a Charterhouse dealer and to have added such a varied selection of equipment to our portfolio. The performance of the Redexim products is outstanding and, as such, we are expecting fantastic uptake with professional users in our area, both old and new.”

Northern Territory Manager for Charterhouse, Ian Lauder added, “Cyril Johnston is a well-respected dealer, with a reputation built on providing excellent customer service to a broad range of customers. With so many years of experience and knowledge under their belts, we look forward to working with them to offer a more localised service across this area.”

