Castle Stuart And Tomatin Produce Winning Shot

Golfers always hope to pull a good shot out of the bag and a special edition collection will make it easier for them while playing at the internationally-renowned Castle Stuart Golf Links.

The four-time Scottish Open venue has partnered with world famous distillers Tomatin to produce a new set of miniatures featuring artwork of Castle Stuart and the course and Tomatin’s award-winning 12-year-old single malt.

The new dram has been launched ahead of World Whisky Day tomorrow (Saturday 19 May) and will be on sale at the course’s starter hut as well as in the clubhouse where Tomatin’s award-winning malts are prominent.

Stuart McColm, Castle Stuart’s general manager, said: “We are long-standing partners with Tomatin and it has always been our goal to get our own miniatures available for our visitors. They are a great addition to our bar offering and our ever- popular half-way pavilion as well as fantastic presents to take back from Castle Stuart.

“We are proud to be associated with such a celebrated brand which is a great ambassador for the Highlands and a natural partner for the golf industry.”

Stephen Bremner, sales director at Tomatin, said: “We are delighted to have been working with Castle Stuart on this local collaboration – with our long-established partnership, our premium brands are a natural fit. We have no doubt that the miniatures will be popular with golfers both on and off the course.”

Tomatin’s 12-year-old single malt received its fifth gold medal in a row at the San Francisco World Spirit Competition. The distillery’s 18-year-old single malt was also awarded ‘Double Gold’ for the fifth time.

Tomatin’s 36-year-old single malt, which is available in the Castle Stuart golf shop, was named Best Scotch at the same event last year.

