Campey™ Appoint Grastec ehf as their New Distributor for Iceland

Grastec ehf has been appointed as the new Campey™ Turf Care Systems distributor for Iceland. The Icelandic company has strong relationships throughout the country and will be offering the full range of Campey™ products, including Imants, Vredo, Air2G2, Dakota and the Campey™ own brand lines.

Sport plays a significant part in Icelandic culture, and despite the obvious cold weather, as of 2018, the country had 148 outdoor natural grass football pitches and 184 outdoor artificial pitches of varying sizes. There are also more than 60 golf courses on the island with a short season from May to September, but due to 24-hour daylight, some courses are open for midnight golf, placing higher demands on the turf.

Campey™ product specialist, Richard Heywood, has represented the company in Iceland and has seen the demands placed on the country’s turf professionals and is looking forward to working with Grastec ehf managing director, Brynjar Sæmundsson, to offer maintenance solutions.

He said: “It is with great pleasure that we announce Grastec as our new distributor for Iceland. We are looking forward to developing a very strong and lasting relationship with Brynjar at Grastec with his unique and strong customer relationships built up over the years within the highly dynamic and robust Icelandic market.

“We know that both companies have a similar outlook within the professional turf care market, and we see this as a very positive direction for all parties. This is the start of a very exciting new working combination, and we look forward to meeting customers both old and new over the next few years in Iceland, helping them find maintenance solutions for their turf.”

Campey Turf Care Systems is one of Europe’s largest independent grounds care machinery dealers, supplying equipment to countries in most parts of the world. Over the years Campeys have earned a reputation for offering practical advice and superb aftercare service. The company acts as a new equipment dealer for some of the most respected grounds care machinery manufacturers including Dakota, Imants, Koro, Raycam, Vredo, Votex, GT Air 2G2 injector and Air 1 Injector aerator.

View the Premium Entry for Campey in The GOOD Directory

Campey Turf Care Systems www.campeyturfcare.com