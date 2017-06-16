Bunker Mentality arrives in the US with The Duran Group leading company expansion

Bunker Mentality – one of Europe’s most fashionable golf clothing brand’s is bringing its Spring and Summer 2018 collection for the first time to the US market after more than 10 years success across Europe and Japan. The style setting, game changing brand has selected The Duran Group to lead its sales and marketing efforts in the U.S. golf market.

“We have taken our time in coming to the U.S. market. We have decided to go forward now because the time feels right, and after extensive research we have found a great partner in the Duran Group” stated Robert Hart, Bunker Mentality’s Owner and Creative Director.

“Bunker Mentality’s unique designs and success in Europe is a great foundation for a launch in the USA market”, stated Tony Duran the President/Founder of The Duran Group. “We have worked with the Bunker Mentality team to adapt their product for the USA market, and the early stage feedback has been very positive from golf shops seeking differentiation in the apparel category.”

“We are looking forward to the growth ahead for Bunker Mentality” stated Alan Wallace, VP of Sales for The Duran Group. “This is a great opportunity for Field Sales Representatives to be part of a growing brand entering our competitive market, and we are assisting each representative with our proven Dual Sales formula to accelerate the growth in each region.”

Headquartered in Orange County, CA, The Duran Group is the largest sales and marketing firm in golf. With established working relationships with over 6500 golf pro shop locations in the USA golf market, The Duran Group has been an integral part of the growth of over 50 golf and sports companies over the past 25 years, including the development of several new categories in golf such as plastic spikes, hybrid clubs, Golf GPS, robotics and single rider standing electric carts. The Duran Group also owns the National Golf Sales Association (NGSA) which is one of the five major associations in the golf industry.

Duran Group www.durangroup.com

Bunker Mentality www.bunker-mentality.com

Tags: Alan Wallace, Bunker Mentality, Duran Group, National Golf Sales Association, Robert Hart, Tony Duran