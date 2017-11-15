BIGGA to become EIGCA Patron

The European Institute of Golf Course Architects is delighted to announce that the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association is to become an EIGCA Patron. BIGGA will be the EIGCA’s 9th Patron, joining the CMAE, EGA, EGCOA, European Tour, FEGGA, GEO, PGAE and The R&A

EIGCA and BIGGA will work together to provide support for each other’s membership in a number of areas. BIGGA will help develop the EIGCA’s new points based Continuing Professional Development programme, in line with BIGGA’s own CPD system which has been running successfully for some time. In return, EIGCA will provide speakers for BIGGA events and education days, contribute to articles for Greenkeeper International magazine and assist with technical guidance. As part of the relationship BIGGA will recommend their members use the services of EIGCA members when considering design or redevelopment work to their courses and EIGCA will similarly promote the advantages of BIGGA membership.

EIGCA President, Ross McMurray, said: “It is vital that the EIGCA continues to develop closer ties with other important golf organisations. I am delighted to welcome the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association as a new Patron. This formal link between the two professional bodies, which represent golf course architects and greenkeepers, is an important step forward for our members and the golf industry as a whole.

“I would particularly like to thank BIGGA’s CEO Jim Croxton and Head of Member Learning Stuart Green for their assistance in helping us to bring the EIGCA’s CPD Programme to life. EIGCA members will earn CPD points through self-learning and attending seminars and webinars on issues which affect how golf course architects work. Through working with BIGGA, and our other fantastic Patrons and Partners, EIGCA members will gain access to a tremendous amount of technical information to help them further their continued professional competence.”

BIGGA CEO, Jim Croxton, said: “As a professional members association we naturally recognise the importance of other similar bodies. Becoming a Patron of the EIGCA is an obvious demonstration of that and we look forward to working closely with the Institute and its members over the coming years. Greenkeepers play a vital role in the health of the sport of golf and I hope the support of the EIGCA will bear fruit as we strive to have our members recognised and appreciated for their efforts.”

BIGGA www.bigga.org.uk

EIGCA www.eigca.org