Barenbrug expands its business in Ireland

Barenbrug’s plan to further expand its business in Ireland has been given an additional boost with the appointment of new distributor, Cropcare, based in Co. Wicklow.

Cropcare will be selling Barenbrug’s Sport and Essential range of grass seed to the amenity market across Ireland. Thanks to a new investment in storage, Cropcare will be stocking most Barenbrug seed mixtures in Ireland, further enhancing their already excellent customer service.

Cropcare has been trading for over 28 years and employs 10 staff. The company provides a wide range of amenity products including grass seed, chemicals and specialist fertilisers to the golf, sport and landscaping market. They pride themselves on having technically focused and well-trained staff that work closely with their customers to help them find solutions for their needs. This trait is also a high priority of Barenbrug making the decision to appoint Cropcare even easier.

The relationship between Barenbrug’s North England and Ireland Account Manager, Phil Logan, and Cropcare has been on-going for a number of years, Áine Daly, Director of Cropcare, said: “We have known Phil for three years now and it’s good to be working with him more closely. We are confident that this new partnership will bring real success for both companies.”

Áine said, “We are delighted to be working with Barenbrug. They have been a high-profile seed supplier for many years and their quality is well known. We are very impressed with their strong sales and marketing approach and their move to invest in Ireland with a dedicated Account Manager means support for us and our customers is unrivalled.”

Commenting on the appointment, Barenbrug UK’s Managing Director, Paul Johnson said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Cropcare as a distributor in Ireland.

“Based in County Wicklow, Cropcare has particular expertise in the professional amenity market. The experience and commitment of its salespeople are clearly evident. Cropcare has a proven track record in sourcing high-quality products for amenity professionals within its market place”.

Cropcare http://cropcare.ie/

Barenbrug UK https://www.barenbrug.co.uk/