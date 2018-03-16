Andrew Symons Appointed Dealer for Ransomes Jacobsen

Andrew Symons Ltd has been appointed as a new Ransomes Jacobsen dealer, representing the Ransomes, Jacobsen, E-Z-GO, Cushman, Turfco and Smithco brands. Andrew Symons Ltd. will cover a territory that includes Devon, Cornwall and Somerset.

Ransomes Jacobsen, a Textron Inc. company, operates as part of Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., the manufacturer of Jacobsen and Ransomes turf-care equipment, E-Z-GO golf cars, and Cushman utility vehicles. In addition, Ransomes Jacobsen is the distributor for Turfco and Smithco equipment in the United Kingdom.

Andrew Symons is a major agricultural, construction and groundcare business, with an exceptional reputation in the area. The company was set up in 1987 by current owners Andrew and Lisa Symons. It has flourished over the years and is now one of the most reputable distributors in the region, employing more than 40 full-time staff and offering an impressive portfolio of agricultural and groundcare equipment.

Andrew Symons, Managing Director of Andrew Symons Ltd said, “We are very proud of the addition of Ransomes Jacobsen to our groundcare portfolio. It is testament to the success of our business; we recently opened another depot in Crediton in 2017 which offers parts, service and sales in a first class, modern facility. Customers are the focus of everything we do, and we are very excited to be representing such reputable brands and backing them up with fantastic customer service.”

Speaking after the signing of the distribution agreement, Nathan Walker, National Accounts Manager at Textron Specialized Vehicles, said, “Andrew Symons Ltd is a well-established and highly professional business in the area and we are delighted to welcome them as a new distributor. The level of service and enthusiasm for the industry that its personnel display is second to none, and I am confident that they will do a good job of enhancing our presence in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset.”

Andrew Symons Ltd https://andrewsymons.co.uk/groundcare