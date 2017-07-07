American Golf Tees Off in Guernsey with La Grande Mare

American Golf is bringing the biggest brands in golf to Guernsey with the opening of its latest store. The nationwide golf retailer has invested over £130,000 into the store based at La Grande Mare Golf Club, equipping it with a state of the art fitting studio and complementing the investment with five new appointments to the staff team.

The new store is American Golf’s first investment into the Channel Islands and marks what Chris Vermeulen, Managing Director of La Grande Mare, considers to be the finishing touch to the facilities on offer, as he explains, “We’re incredibly proud of La Grande Mar so we’re delighted that we can now offer the island’s golfers a retail venue that is the equal of all the other facilities. From day one the team at American Golf have been completely focussed on providing the best experience for every golfer. We now have an unrivalled level of product choice and expertise, and it’s all delivered with a focus on the needs of our golfers. We really couldn’t be happier with how things have gone.”

Upon opening and after months of planning, new store manager Mark Renshaw is excited to begin helping Guernsey’s golfers improve their game, “La Grande Mare is a fantastic venue for us to help the island’s golfers get the very best out of their game. It’s our first venture into the Channel Islands so we’re determined to get it just right. The team we’ve put together is full of enthusiasm and with the large investment American Golf has made, the facilities really are second to none. We cater for every level of golfer and with access to the best equipment and the latest club fitting technology the future for Guernsey’s golfers is very bright”

In addition to a state of the art fitting studio equipped with a Trackman launch monitor, the site boasts a well-equipped driving range, PGA Professional advice, free custom fitting, price match guarantee and ‘Try before you Buy’ service on all clubs. Wider facilities across the venue include 18 hole golf course, restaurant, hotel, tennis and a first class health club.

“American Golf is on a mission to bring the best facilities to existing golfers and provide expert guidance to anyone wanting to start or get back into the game,” concludes Daniel Gathercole, Director of Marketing & Communications at American Golf. “A venue like La Grande Mare gives us a chance to be at the heart of a golfing community so we’re delighted to make the investment into the venue and the people of Guernsey.”

The new store, located at La Grande Mare Golf & Country Club, Vazon Bay, Castel Guernsey, is now open for business. As well as bringing the best equipment in golf to the area there will be a wider product range available through American Golf’s iPad ordering system.

For more details visit http://storeblog.americangolf.co.uk/lagrandemare/

La Grande Mare Golf & Country Club http://lagrandemare.com

