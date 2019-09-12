American Golf Acquires Stromberg apparel

American Golf has purchased UK-based golf apparel brand Stromberg in a move that strengthens the nationwide retailer’s offer of high quality, affordable golf apparel.

Upon the announcement of the sale, Rodney Taylor, Stromberg’s outgoing managing director, commented: “The acquisition by AGBL not only allows me to retire in an orderly manner, but also gives me gratification to see the legacy of the Stromberg brand continue through my son Richard, who has become a newly appointed Director of Business Development with American Golf Brands. This is an exciting opportunity for the further development of the Stromberg brand and to expand to a wider market with a stronger base and greater diversity of product ranges.”

The decision to purchase Stromberg marks a new chapter for American Golf as a brand owner, under the new company American Golf Brands Limited. AGBL will continue to supply Stromberg’s existing network of approximately 200 pro shops throughout the UK, a move that broadens the company’s penetration into the UK market.

American Golf CEO Gary Favell is delighted with the addition of Stromberg to the American Golf portfolio and the opportunities that it presents. He said: “Rodney and Richard have built a fantastic business, with high quality products and an impressive network of retailers. Stromberg is a great addition to the business and I’m delighted that Richard has agreed to come on board at AGBL to help further develop the Stromberg brand. His knowledge of the pro shop market, and the relationships required to make a success of those retail partnerships, will be invaluable as we look to increase our affiliate sales relationships and wholesale supply agreements.”

Existing and future orders from the Stromberg range will continue to be delivered directly from stock. All current pre-book orders placed through Stromberg’s network of sales agents for the Autumn/Winter season will shortly be delivered from recently arrived stock or will be arriving in the next few weeks. In the immediate future customers will see little change, but anyone wishing to discuss future arrangements should contact Richard Taylor at richard.taylor@americangolfbrands.co.uk.