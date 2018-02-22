Additions to ICL & Syngenta’s Ultimate Offers

ICL & Syngenta have updated and strengthened their popular Ultimate Offers by announcing the addition of two new packages for 2018. Ultimate Offers are a range of tank-mixes that contain various combinations of nutrition combined with the plant growth regulator Primo Maxx II. They provide turf managers with great products through a range of extremely cost-effective packages, helping make significant savings with the added bonus of earning up to 15 Turf Rewards points depending on which Ultimate Offer you choose.

The launch of the two new Ultimate Offers underlines both ICL and Syngenta’s position of offering the best plant nutrition and plant growth regulator. The new “Ultimate Offer Iron” provides excellent growth regulation, turf density and turf colour for use on both fine turf and outfield applications whilst “Ultimate Offer SeaMax” provides growth regulation, stress tolerance and improved rooting for golf greens and football pitch applications. In addition, both packages also include Syngenta XC nozzles to ensure the optimum product application is achieved.

These new combinations add more choice and versatility to the range whilst delivering big savings compared to purchasing the individual products separately.

Ultimate Offer NK – earns 5 Turf Rewards points

1 x 5L Primo Maxx II

1 x 200L Greenmaster Liquid NK

13 x Syngenta XC 04 nozzles

ICL Application Booklet

Ultimate Offer High N – earns 5 Turf Rewards points

1 x 5L Primo Maxx II

1 x 200L Greenmaster Liquid High N

13 x Syngenta XC 04 nozzles

ICL Application Booklet

Ultimate Offer S & S – earns 5 Turf Rewards points

1 x 5L Primo Maxx II

1 x 200L Greenmaster Liquid Spring & Summer

13 x Syngenta XC 04 nozzles

ICL Application Booklet

Ultimate Offer WSF/18 – earns 10 Turf Rewards points

2 x 10L Primo Maxx II

18 x 15kg Sportsmaster WSF High N

13 x Syngenta XC 04 nozzles

ICL Application Booklet

Ultimate Offer WSF/36 – earns 15 Turf Rewards points

4 x 10L Primo Maxx II

36 x 15kg Sportsmaster WSF High N

1 x Syngenta Art of Application Kit

ICL Application Booklet

NEW Ultimate Offer Iron – earns 5 Turf Rewards points

1 x 10L Primo Maxx II

1 x 200L Sportsmaster Liquid Fe

13 x Syngenta XC 04 nozzles

ICL Application Booklet

NEW Ultimate Offer SeaMax – earns 5 Turf Rewards points

1 x 5L Primo Maxx II

8 x 1kg Sportsmaster WSF SeaMax

13 x Syngenta XC 04 nozzles

ICL Application Booklet

The offers are available exclusively through ICL distributors. Contact ICL on 01473 237100 or visit www.icl-sf.co.uk or www.icl-sf.ie if you are in Ireland.