Global Edition

AD IN THE HOLE launch new website

10.57am 2nd August 2019 - Corporate - This story was updated on Friday, August 2nd, 2019

AD IN THE HOLE (AITH) place branded discs in the bottom of golf holes. Over the past few months from the company’s base in the north-east of England, David Bainbridge, Managing Director of AITH UK, has negotiated agreements and licenses with Jerome Soitel Chief Executive Officer of UGOLF PTE LTD, which is based in Singapore.

These Licenses will cover all major markets outside the UK such as the US , Japan and Asia where the product will be branded as ADS IN THE HOLE.

Over the past 14 years AITH UK has operated worldwide and now looks to this partnership as way to scale up the roll out.

AD IN THE HOLE (AITH) www.aitheurope.com

       

 •  •  • 
You can see the latest news letter here.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.            

Use the tabs above to select the section(s) which you wish to search.

Enter the name of the person, place, organisation or topic for which you are searching. Use as many words as required - there is no need to enclose them in quotation marks. Prefixing a search term with a hyphen/minus-sign will exclude results matching that term.

For example 'artificial -turf' will return results containing 'artificial' but not 'turf'.

In each month and year listed below every article that has ever appeared in golfbusinessnews is reproduced in reverse date order.