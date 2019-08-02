AD IN THE HOLE launch new website

AD IN THE HOLE (AITH) place branded discs in the bottom of golf holes. Over the past few months from the company’s base in the north-east of England, David Bainbridge, Managing Director of AITH UK, has negotiated agreements and licenses with Jerome Soitel Chief Executive Officer of UGOLF PTE LTD, which is based in Singapore.

These Licenses will cover all major markets outside the UK such as the US , Japan and Asia where the product will be branded as ADS IN THE HOLE.

Over the past 14 years AITH UK has operated worldwide and now looks to this partnership as way to scale up the roll out.

