Your Golf Travel Unveils ‘Team YGT’ Initiative

Your Golf Travel launched its new Team YGT initiative at Close House Golf Club in Newcastle on May 6, where they were treated to a clinic from Lee Westwood, YGT’s ‘Chief Holiday Officer’.

The new Team YGT ambassador initiative has been created to utilise the connections and visibility of golf professionals, social media influencers, or others in the industry who are ideally placed to help drive sales of YGT golf holidays through their contacts and channels.

Team YGT will be limited to 50 people, who will enjoy exclusive offers and access, commission on sales they generate, and, where applicable, attractive point-of-sale promotional materials at pro shops, driving ranges or golf clubs. Team YGT will also serve as a new umbrella title under which all arms of the company’s golf trade business will now sit.

“We’re a rapidly expanding company, and we firmly believe that to keep on growing we need to have the best people and communicators in the business working alongside us,” said Darren Bragg, senior commercial manager at Your Golf Travel. “Lee Westwood is a fantastic figurehead for the brand, so it was great to have him heading up our Team YGT launch and spending time with our new ambassadors who will be working with us in the trade to help grow our reach and business.”