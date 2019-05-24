Global Edition

Your Golf Travel Unveils ‘Team YGT’ Initiative

12.23pm 24th May 2019 - Travel

YGT staff with Lee Westwood and Georgie Bingham

Your Golf Travel launched its new Team YGT initiative at Close House Golf Club in Newcastle on May 6, where they were treated to a clinic from Lee Westwood, YGT’s ‘Chief Holiday Officer’.

The new Team YGT ambassador initiative has been created to utilise the connections and visibility of golf professionals, social media influencers, or others in the industry who are ideally placed to help drive sales of YGT golf holidays through their contacts and channels.

Team YGT will be limited to 50 people, who will enjoy exclusive offers and access, commission on sales they generate, and, where applicable, attractive point-of-sale promotional materials at pro shops, driving ranges or golf clubs. Team YGT will also serve as a new umbrella title under which all arms of the company’s golf trade business will now sit.

“We’re a rapidly expanding company, and we firmly believe that to keep on growing we need to have the best people and communicators in the business working alongside us,” said Darren Bragg, senior commercial manager at Your Golf Travel. “Lee Westwood is a fantastic figurehead for the brand, so it was great to have him heading up our Team YGT launch and spending time with our new ambassadors who will be working with us in the trade to help grow our reach and business.”

Lee Westwood demonstrated his short game skills to Team YGT members at Close House

       

 •  • 
You can see the latest news letter here.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.            

Use the tabs above to select the section(s) which you wish to search.

Enter the name of the person, place, organisation or topic for which you are searching. Use as many words as required - there is no need to enclose them in quotation marks. Prefixing a search term with a hyphen/minus-sign will exclude results matching that term.

For example 'artificial -turf' will return results containing 'artificial' but not 'turf'.

In each month and year listed below every article that has ever appeared in golfbusinessnews is reproduced in reverse date order.