Your Golf Travel Re-Signs Lee Westwood to Multi-Year Agreement

Your Golf Travel (YGT) has re-signed former World No.1 Lee Westwood as an ambassador for a further three years.

“It is Lee’s vast experience of travelling the globe playing professional golf for the last quarter of a century that makes him such a perfect fit for us here at Your Golf Travel,” said co-founder and CEO, Ross Marshall.

In his role as brand ambassador and ‘Chief Golf Holiday Officer’, Westwood will assist YGT in its promotion of trips to various golf destinations around the world, along with the company’s first-rate packages to The Masters, The Open Championship and the Ryder Cup. He will post regular updates on social media channels as he plays around the world this season, and there will be frequent competitions with fabulous prizes up for grabs.

In addition, Westwood will work with YGT on exclusive events providing invaluable insight along the way and will become the face of a new YGT brand campaign/initiative set to launch in 2018, for which full details will be revealed shortly.

“We are thrilled that we have been able to extend our agreement for a further three years with one of the most popular players on tour, and we look forward to reaping the benefits of Lee’s insight and knowledge as we work with him on a number of exciting new projects in the months ahead,” added Marshall.

YGT first signed the former World No.1 and ten-time Ryder Cup Player as a brand ambassador in 2014, working closely with him to improve the experiences of its golf travellers around the world by tapping in to his vast experience and expertise.

With a professional career spanning 25 years, taking in over 500 European Tour events and featuring 42 professional wins in more than 20 countries across an impressive five continents, there is little doubt that Westwood is now one of the most well-travelled golfers on the planet, with his knowledge of global golf travel almost unprecedented in the modern era.

“It has been great working with such a dynamic and progressive company as Your Golf Travel over the past few years,” said Westwood, “so I’m delighted that our partnership will be continuing! I’ve played golf all over the world for 25 years now so I think I can help YGT’s customers and clients find the very best places to stay and play golf both at home and abroad.”

Your Golf Travel has been at the very forefront of the world golf travel market for over a decade now, during which time the company has overseen and co-ordinated bookings and tee-times to over 3,000 destinations in 22 countries worldwide for a phenomenal 200,000 golfers every year.

