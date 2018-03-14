World Golf Awards confirms return to La Manga Club

World Golf Awards has revealed that the five-star La Manga Club resort in south-east Spain will host its Gala Ceremony for the second consecutive year from 1-4 November 2018. Attendees will be welcomed for three action-packed days of networking events, dinners and exclusive golf experience activities.

The highlight of the event will be the red-carpet World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony on Saturday 3 November, where golf tourism figureheads and market leaders from North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Africa, Central & South America and Australasia will gather together at La Manga Club’s Hotel Principe Felipe for the 2018 winners to be announced.

World Golf Awards managing director, Chris Frost, said: “It is an honour to be returning to the award-winning La Manga Club for our fifth gala ceremony. With every continent represented, the event is going to be truly global and we’re looking forward to having a weekend to remember at one of golf’s most iconic resorts.”

Set across an area of 1,400 acres, La Manga Club has been at the forefront of European sports and leisure destinations since its inception in 1972.

Eduardo Ruiz, director of golf at La Manga Club, commented: “It was a tremendous privilege for La Manga Club to be chosen to host the 2017 World Golf Awards on our landmark 45th anniversary, and it’s very exciting that the event will be returning again in November.

“Last year’s show helped to create a huge buzz around the resort and capped another successful year for La Manga Club. The feedback we received from event delegates was second to none, and this is another great opportunity for us to demonstrate our world-class golf, sports and lifestyle facilities to a global industry audience.”

Voting for the World Golf Awards is now open and will conclude on 20 September 2018.

For nomination information please visit the official website, www.worldgolfawards.com

La Manga Club www.lamangaclub.com