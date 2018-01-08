Villaverde Hotel & Resort becomes European Tour Destination

Villaverde Hotel & Resort, host venue of the Senior Italian Open, has joined the exclusive European Tour Properties network, becoming the 26th European Tour Destination.

The 4****S resort in Udine in northern Italy, easily accessible from Venice Marco Polo airport, is home to Golf Club Udine, which has established itself as the premier championship golf course in the region.

The golf course was first established in 1972. Over the years, architect Marco Croze completed the work on a 9 hole course with his colleague, John Harris, increasing it to 18 holes. Following the acquisition of the Udine Golf Club by Gabriele Lualdi, from 2013 to 2017, significant work has been carried out on the ground. This has resulted in a championship golf course which has played host to the Senior Italian Open for the last two years and has become a venue on the Alps Tour circuit. The Par 72 course plays 6,980-yards and has more than 7,000 trees lining the fairways.

Villaverde Hotel & Resort Wellness Spa & Golf itself is a stylish contemporary retreat in the shadow of the Julian Alps, offering 33 double rooms, a top-class Wellness Centre, two restaurants and meeting and medical facilities.

The Lodge Villaverde, comprising eight self-catering apartments and integrated into the 85 hectares of the Villaverde Golf Course on the green of the 9th hole, offers an independent and private lodging solution ideal for medium and long stays.

The Hotel San Daniele, a three star hotel in the heart of San Daniele del Friuli, the town famous for its Prosciutto di San Daniele, is just six minutes from Villaverde Golf Course. The hotel, completely restored in 2017, counts 24 modern and stylish double rooms.

Villaverde Hotel & Resort joins The 2022 Ryder Cup host venue Marco Simone Golf & Country Club and Verdura Resort in Sicily as Italian representatives within the European Tour Properties network and will benefit from the shared expertise and knowledge that the other Member Venues bring.

David MacLaren, Head of European Tour Properties and Head of The Staysure Tour (formerly European Senior Tour), said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Villaverde Hotel & Resort to our network and it will make an excellent addition to our stable of world class venues.

“For Villaverde Hotel & Resort to become a European Tour Destination is a fitting reflection of the resort’s growing reputation and we look forward to working with their team as they look to improve the experience on offer for golfers and non-golfers alike.”

Gabriele Lualdi, CEO of Villaverde Hotel & Resort, said: “We are very proud that Villaverde is joining the European Tour Properties network and we look forward to working with their team to continue to improve and to grow.

“Villaverde has established itself as a top class golfing destination, proudly hosting Europe’s best senior golfers and welcoming the Alps Tour. Becoming a European Tour Destination is an important step in our development in the coming years.”

Villaverde Hotel & Resort: http://www.villaverderesort.com/en/

https://www.thelodgevillaverde.com/en/

https://www.sandanielehotel.com/en/

European Tour Properties www.europeantourproperties.com